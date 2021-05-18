DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $34 million-$36 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $33.14 million.

NASDAQ:DSPG traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,649. The company has a market capitalization of $363.89 million, a P/E ratio of -61.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96. DSP Group has a 12 month low of $12.42 and a 12 month high of $18.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.63.

Get DSP Group alerts:

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. On average, analysts expect that DSP Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of DSP Group in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of DSP Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.20.

In other news, Director Gabi Seligsohn sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $51,111.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,809.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.