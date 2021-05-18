DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Given New $151.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $153.00 to $151.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.86% from the stock’s previous close.

DTE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective (up previously from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

DTE traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $145.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.47.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Thomas purchased 395 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.56 per share, with a total value of $49,991.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,068 shares in the company, valued at $261,726.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,712,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,895,000 after buying an additional 1,081,883 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 21.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $803,250,000 after buying an additional 1,061,558 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 76.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,987,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,570,000 after buying an additional 857,858 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,803,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,970,970,000 after buying an additional 789,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,444,000 after buying an additional 374,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

