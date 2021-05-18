DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Stake Boosted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,712,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,883 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,486,000 after purchasing an additional 120,574 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 220.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,108,000 after buying an additional 777,419 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,444,000 after buying an additional 374,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in DTE Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,545,000 after buying an additional 10,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $124,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,498.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.13.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $140.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.47. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $145.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.89%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

