DuckDaoDime Achieves Market Cap of $24.12 Million (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $24.12 million and $517,537.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded down 33.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for $23.13 or 0.00053644 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00088899 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.89 or 0.00401027 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00228112 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004927 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.14 or 0.01329414 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00044316 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime was first traded on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,490,798 coins and its circulating supply is 1,042,999 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

