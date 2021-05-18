Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.59

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.59 and traded as low as C$8.23. Dundee Precious Metals shares last traded at C$8.57, with a volume of 759,277 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DPM shares. CIBC decreased their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.25 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.25 to C$10.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Dundee Precious Metals to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dundee Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.25.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 8.81%.

In related news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 47,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.70, for a total transaction of C$364,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$154,000.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile (TSE:DPM)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

