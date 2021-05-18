DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.600-3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.70 billion-$15.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.60 billion.DuPont de Nemours also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.930-0.950 EPS.

DD traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $85.48. 178,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,765,045. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $66.02 and a fifty-two week high of $86.36. The stock has a market cap of $62.73 billion, a PE ratio of -21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 14.73% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DD shares. Bank of America downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Susquehanna cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a positive rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut DuPont de Nemours to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.47.

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

