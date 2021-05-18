DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.930-0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.93 billion-$4.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.85 billion.DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.600-3.750 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut DuPont de Nemours to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a positive rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.47.

NYSE DD traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,765,045. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $66.02 and a one year high of $86.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

