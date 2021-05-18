DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) PT Raised to $93.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its price target boosted by Argus from $81.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Argus’ price target points to a potential upside of 8.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.47.

DD stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.89. The company had a trading volume of 86,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,765,045. The company has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.08, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.25. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $66.02 and a 52 week high of $86.36.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 14.73% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

