DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $102.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.47.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $85.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,765,045. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $66.02 and a 52-week high of $86.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a PE ratio of -21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.60.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 14.73% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northstar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

