Dusk Network (DUSK) Market Cap Hits $66.28 Million

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 18th. One Dusk Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dusk Network has a market cap of $66.28 million and $2.66 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dusk Network has traded down 27.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00098326 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005395 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00022619 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $621.86 or 0.01469064 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00064364 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.16 or 0.00118507 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a coin. It was first traded on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 368,163,706 coins. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.