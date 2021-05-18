E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.99

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.99 and last traded at $12.94, with a volume of 39529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

EONGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get E.On alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average of $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.03 billion for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 0.61%. Research analysts predict that E.On Se will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.406 per share. This represents a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from E.On’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. E.On’s payout ratio is presently 50.67%.

E.On Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EONGY)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.