Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) will report $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30. Eagle Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $93.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.48 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on EGBN. G.Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 1,646.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $55.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. Eagle Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $57.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

