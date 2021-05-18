Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) to post sales of $22.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eargo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.06 million to $22.10 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eargo will report full-year sales of $90.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $89.66 million to $92.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $116.59 million, with estimates ranging from $115.38 million to $117.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eargo.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $22.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.20 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eargo from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Shares of Eargo stock opened at $33.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.81. Eargo has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $76.75.

In other news, Director Geoff Pardo sold 6,134 shares of Eargo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $294,677.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 7,666 shares of Eargo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $367,738.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 814,486 shares of company stock valued at $42,913,735.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAR. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eargo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eargo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,737,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Eargo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,126,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Eargo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

