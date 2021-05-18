East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Director Sells $39,943.40 in Stock

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $39,943.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ EWBC traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.58. The company had a trading volume of 554,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,212. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.49 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.64 and its 200 day moving average is $62.48.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EWBC. DA Davidson raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,992,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,896,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,227 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $71,444,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,886,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,082,000 after acquiring an additional 941,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,394,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,739,000 after acquiring an additional 722,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

