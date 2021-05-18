East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) PT Raised to $82.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its target price raised by Compass Point from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EWBC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.11.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $78.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.27. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $79,772.00. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $74,147.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,498 shares of company stock valued at $272,016 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Braun Stacey Associates lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates now owns 325,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,506,000 after purchasing an additional 176,515 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 190,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 92,579 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 187.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 73,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark now owns 45,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 14,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

