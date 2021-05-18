Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,466 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $9,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $1,045,205,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 624.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 905,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,754,000 after buying an additional 780,239 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,984,000 after buying an additional 489,453 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Eaton by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,233,000 after acquiring an additional 349,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 338.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 399,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,943,000 after acquiring an additional 307,960 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.29.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,653 shares of company stock valued at $8,166,751 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ETN traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $146.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,346. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $76.26 and a 12-month high of $149.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. Eaton’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.62%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

