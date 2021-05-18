Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EVG)

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.
Shares of EVG stock opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $13.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.48.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.