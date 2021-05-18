eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.01 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) will report $3.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for eBay’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.99 billion. eBay posted sales of $2.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year sales of $12.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.76 billion to $12.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $13.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.76 billion to $13.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EBAY. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.93.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 13.0% in the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785,114 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $109,320,000 after buying an additional 34,803 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth $979,000. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 10.7% in the first quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 63,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 450.4% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 597,608 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $36,598,000 after buying an additional 489,023 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $61.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay has a 12-month low of $42.21 and a 12-month high of $65.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

