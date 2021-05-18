Edgeless (EDG) Price Hits $0.0075 on Top Exchanges

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. Over the last seven days, Edgeless has traded down 26.7% against the dollar. One Edgeless coin can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeless has a market cap of $921,824.58 and approximately $169.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00090621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00021906 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $642.40 or 0.01430639 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00118164 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00063334 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Edgeless Coin Profile

Edgeless is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeless

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

