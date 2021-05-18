eDreams ODIGEO (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Shares of eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) rose 7.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.85 and last traded at $5.85. Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 8,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of eDreams ODIGEO in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Get eDreams ODIGEO alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.52.

eDreams ODIGEO SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in Europe. It offers its products and services under the eDreams, Go Voyages, Opodo, Travellink, and Liligo brands. The company also provides marketing, admin and IT consulting, and metasearch services, as well as creates audiences for optimizing online advertising campaigns.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for eDreams ODIGEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eDreams ODIGEO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.