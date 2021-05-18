EFFORCE (WOZX) Price Hits $1.07

EFFORCE (CURRENCY:WOZX) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. EFFORCE has a market cap of $96.65 million and approximately $6.90 million worth of EFFORCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EFFORCE coin can now be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00002624 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EFFORCE has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00097348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005443 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00022667 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $591.99 or 0.01449616 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.34 or 0.00118363 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00062416 BTC.

EFFORCE Profile

EFFORCE (WOZX) is a coin. EFFORCE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,207,369 coins. EFFORCE’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial . The official message board for EFFORCE is efforce.medium.com . EFFORCE’s official website is www.efforce.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe. Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy. “

EFFORCE Coin Trading

