eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Director Acquires $187,230.00 in Stock

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Director A John Hass bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.41 per share, with a total value of $187,230.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,675.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of EHTH traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.48. The stock had a trading volume of 223,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,872. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.04. eHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.84 and a twelve month high of $137.49.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $134.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.75 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on EHTH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist decreased their price target on shares of eHealth from $200.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of eHealth in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.23.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in eHealth by 592.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in eHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in eHealth by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

