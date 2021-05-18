Elbit Systems (ESLT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, analysts expect Elbit Systems to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ESLT opened at $134.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.89. Elbit Systems has a fifty-two week low of $110.69 and a fifty-two week high of $151.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.81 and a 200-day moving average of $132.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.77%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESLT. Zacks Investment Research cut Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.