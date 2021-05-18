Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Price Tops $0.0629 on Exchanges

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. During the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be bought for $0.0629 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market capitalization of $27.83 million and approximately $455,040.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00098117 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.82 or 0.00383026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.41 or 0.00235672 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005016 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $599.35 or 0.01392801 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00047114 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life . The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electric Vehicle Zone should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electric Vehicle Zone using one of the exchanges listed above.

