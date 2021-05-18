Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.04

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) announced a Variable dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

OTCMKTS ECIFY opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2.74. Electricité de France has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $3.27.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Electricité de France from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. AlphaValue cut Electricité de France to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electricité de France currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

