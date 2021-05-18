Electroneum (ETN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.14 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $264.02 million and $1.14 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000125 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 384.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000081 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,864,523,464 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

