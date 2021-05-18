Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.59.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 24th.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $137.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total transaction of $848,390.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,890.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.07, for a total transaction of $145,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,710 shares of company stock worth $2,749,962 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 881.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

