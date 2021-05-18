Elementis’ (EMNSF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EMNSF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Friday, April 30th. HSBC downgraded shares of Elementis from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Elementis alerts:

OTCMKTS:EMNSF remained flat at $$2.00 on Tuesday. Elementis has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.61.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.