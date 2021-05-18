Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Insider Scott Greever Sells 5,000 Shares

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) insider Scott Greever sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total transaction of $17,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,125.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Scott Greever also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

On Thursday, April 15th, Scott Greever sold 5,000 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $14,400.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Scott Greever sold 5,000 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $22,700.00.

Shares of ELVT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.53. 492,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,986. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.87. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $4.90.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Elevate Credit during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Elevate Credit during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elevate Credit during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Elevate Credit by 46.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. 29.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.