Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Insider Scott Greever Sells 5,000 Shares

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) insider Scott Greever sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total transaction of $17,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,125.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Scott Greever also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 15th, Scott Greever sold 5,000 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $14,400.00.
- On Monday, March 15th, Scott Greever sold 5,000 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $22,700.00.
Shares of ELVT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.53. 492,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,986. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.87. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $4.90.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Elevate Credit during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Elevate Credit during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elevate Credit during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Elevate Credit by 46.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. 29.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.
Elevate Credit Company Profile
Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.
