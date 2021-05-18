Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,941 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 1.7% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $19,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.87. The stock had a trading volume of 22,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,923,260. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $218.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.77.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 56.29%.

Several research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.75.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.