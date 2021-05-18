Ellaism (ELLA) Price Hits $0.0026 on Exchanges

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $116,595.54 and $44.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ellaism has traded down 54.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ellaism coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,425.42 or 0.07919428 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.44 or 0.00204471 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

ELLA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 44,979,519 coins and its circulating supply is 44,928,188 coins. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

