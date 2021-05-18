EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $40 million-$42 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.40 million.

Shares of NASDAQ EMKR opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $298.02 million, a PE ratio of -32.36 and a beta of 1.24. EMCORE has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average of $5.56.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. Analysts predict that EMCORE will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCORE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on EMCORE in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EMCORE from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

