Emerald Health Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF)’s stock price was up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 75,157 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 557,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.21.

About Emerald Health Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:EMHTF)

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis for medical purpose in Canada. The company is also involved in developing natural health products. It offers dried cannabis strains, pre-rolls, and cannabis oil products to its medical patients. The company was formerly known as T-Bird Pharma Inc and changed its name to Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc in June 2015.

