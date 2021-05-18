Emercoin (EMC) Price Hits $0.29 on Exchanges

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000663 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Emercoin has traded 46.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $13.71 million and $113,114.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Internet of People (IOP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00012925 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,440,232 coins. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

