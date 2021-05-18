Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,331 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises 2.1% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822,985. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $54.97 and a 12-month high of $96.90. The company has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.57.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

