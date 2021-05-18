Eminer Achieves Market Cap of $8.83 Million (EM)

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 18th. Over the last seven days, Eminer has traded down 28% against the US dollar. One Eminer coin can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Eminer has a market cap of $8.83 million and $4.40 million worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Eminer alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00099407 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005619 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00022606 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $638.33 or 0.01471752 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00064368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00118553 BTC.

Eminer Profile

Eminer (EM) is a coin. It was first traded on July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. The official website for Eminer is eminer.pro . Eminer’s official message board is medium.com/@EM29172525 . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Eminer

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eminer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eminer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eminer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eminer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.