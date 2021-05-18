Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Price Reaches $0.0989 on Major Exchanges

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Over the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 22.6% against the dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0989 or 0.00000228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a market capitalization of $44.11 million and approximately $319,360.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00094438 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.15 or 0.00380773 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.91 or 0.00232663 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004993 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $596.13 or 0.01374446 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00047488 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar was first traded on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

