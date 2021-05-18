Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 93.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 446,862 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Enbridge by 10.8% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 22,567 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 12.4% during the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 26,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 13.2% during the first quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 768,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,987,000 after acquiring an additional 89,377 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 20,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 50.1% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 25,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Enbridge stock opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.82 and its 200-day moving average is $34.41. The company has a market cap of $78.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $40.42.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.50%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

