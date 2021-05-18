Endeavour Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Endeavour Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.67.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EDVMF. Scotiabank increased their target price on Endeavour Mining from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Endeavour Mining from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Endeavour Mining from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

EDVMF opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average of $22.13. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of $18.11 and a 52-week high of $30.33.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.

