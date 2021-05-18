Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.56% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eneti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Eneti stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,994. Eneti has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $25.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Eneti during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Eneti during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Eneti during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eneti during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Eneti during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000.

About Eneti

Eneti Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or finance leased 41 vessels consisting of 13 Kamsarmax vessels and 28 Ultramax vessels, as well as time chartered-in five Kamsarmax vessels.

