Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €16.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Engie (EPA:ENGI) has been given a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.20 ($16.71) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. DZ Bank set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €14.88 ($17.51).

Get Engie alerts:

ENGI traded up €0.03 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €12.72 ($14.96). 5,753,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,250,000. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €12.34 and its 200-day moving average price is €12.41. Engie has a 52-week low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 52-week high of €15.16 ($17.84).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.