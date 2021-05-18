Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 39,951 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 47.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 124,480 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,951 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Illumina worth $47,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in Illumina by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,065 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Illumina by 1,598.0% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 72,046 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,657,000 after purchasing an additional 67,803 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Illumina by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,452 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,988 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $1,684,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 164,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,446,688.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total transaction of $321,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,943 shares in the company, valued at $18,077,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,728 shares of company stock worth $7,215,210. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $379.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $394.07 and a 200-day moving average of $384.88. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $260.42 and a one year high of $555.77. The company has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.05, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays started coverage on Illumina in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.89.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

