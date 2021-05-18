Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 89,659 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 405,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,659 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Nasdaq worth $59,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth approximately $23,905,000. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 17.6% during the first quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 9,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth approximately $542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NDAQ. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.43.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $163.75 on Tuesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $112.23 and a one year high of $166.79. The company has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.35.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $2,093,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,175,014.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total transaction of $144,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,561,190. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

