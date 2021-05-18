Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 498,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $47,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $365,535.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $222,931.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,449 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,439 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $99.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.91 and a twelve month high of $106.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.38 and a 200 day moving average of $94.30.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.67.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.