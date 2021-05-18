Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,538 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of CarMax worth $48,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CarMax alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $124.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.79 and a 12 month high of $138.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.65 and its 200 day moving average is $114.28.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.21.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,231.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.