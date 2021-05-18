Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $44.84 Million Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,677 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19,743 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $44,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,941,761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,210 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,166,534 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $984,704,000 after buying an additional 2,265,577 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,749,354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $886,122,000 after buying an additional 140,270 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $654,975,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,588,024 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $611,653,000 after purchasing an additional 348,214 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total transaction of $209,692.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,903.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,530 shares of company stock worth $1,409,910. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRTX opened at $216.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $202.57 and a 12 month high of $306.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $252.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.53.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

