Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 413,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,542 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Genuine Parts worth $47,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $132.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.82 and a 200 day moving average of $107.29. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $75.41 and a 12 month high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.29%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

