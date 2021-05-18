Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 161,190 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,190 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Monster Beverage worth $44,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth approximately $2,825,000. Constitution Capital LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at $449,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at about $428,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Monster Beverage by 2.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 565,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,476,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $91.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $66.22 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.71.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.10.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.