Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Envestnet stock opened at $66.32 on Tuesday. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $92.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -510.15 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.48 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENV. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Envestnet by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,608,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,215,000 after acquiring an additional 760,028 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Envestnet by 724.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 829,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,925,000 after acquiring an additional 729,035 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Envestnet by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,249,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,262,000 after acquiring an additional 708,993 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,812,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Envestnet by 415.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 496,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,896,000 after acquiring an additional 400,490 shares during the period.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

