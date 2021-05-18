Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,683,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 378,540 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.30% of Envista worth $124,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Envista by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 906,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after buying an additional 164,121 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Envista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,374,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Envista by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,033,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,309,000 after buying an additional 448,177 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Envista by 374.6% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 119,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after buying an additional 94,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Envista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $761,000.

In other news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $45,872.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,723.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $4,656,096.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,232 shares in the company, valued at $24,361,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 307,679 shares of company stock valued at $13,030,866. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Shares of NVST stock opened at $45.06 on Tuesday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $46.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.62 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

